Optician hails benefits of ‘cutting edge’ equipment

Specsavers in Bishopbriggs has invested in 3D scanning technology claimed to allow optometrists to view the eye in more detail than ever before.

The Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) machine is described as cutting edge equipment usually found in hospital eye departments.

It is used for a variety of functions including screening and management of conditions such as age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy.

The technology produces a structural scan of the eye, including layers of the eye that would not normally be visible using traditional eye testing techniques.

Store director Neil Drain (pictured) said: “This investment gives our team the ability to enhance the services to the local community by identifying and helping to detect or manage conditions, with a level of diagnostic capability which previously would have needed a hospital visit.

“OCT technology produces such a detailed picture of the structures in the eye that it allows us to identify signs of diseases years earlier than traditional methods.

“The sooner we can detect these conditions, the sooner we can help manage them or refer people for treatment.”

Specsavers says the scan is carried out in addition to a thorough eye test.

The optometrist uses a range of clinical tests and procedures to measure the quality of someone’s vision, as well as taking an overview of the health and function of their eyes - and how they work together.