Organiser will remember dad at charity music fest

The return of a special live music event to raise funds and awareness to help people with Alzheimer’s disease will be particularly poignant for one of its organisers.

Stephen Dodgson lost his dad George to the cruel condition in September last year.

Along with his wife Cathy, Stephen set up the first Memory Fest live music event in Kirkintilloch in May last year, raising the impressive sum of £1,973.53.

The event is back again at Club Bliss in the town on Sunday, April 30, and the couple hope that this year’s music night will be just as successful.

Stephen said: “You may recall the charity event was set up by my wife Cathy and I after our first-hand experience of this dreadful condition which seems to be affecting more and more people.”

Cathy was working with dementia clients on a daily basis, with Memory Fest sponsor, Home Instead Senior Care.

Stephen added: “Sadly, my dad passed away in September.

“We had been in the process of planning Memory Fest – Newcastle. However my dad deteriorated very rapidly and passed away on September 12. We had to cancel or at least postpone the event as I really didn’t feel up to going ahead so soon after his death.”

Stephen’s dad was diagnosed with early onset mixed dementia - Alzheimer’s/Vascular - in March 2013.

He said: My mum looked after my dad. Their lives changed dramatically and until you are affected by this condition it is difficult to really understand just how much upset it causes”.

All proceeds this year will go to Alzheimer’s Scotland.

The event is being held in partnership with Home instead Senior Care.

John McKie and his band, The Amused Owls, will once again appear on stage and will be joined this year by another band, Evolution. There will also be prize draws and a raft of other entertainment.

Doors open at Club Bliss at 7pm. Tickets at the door, £7.50 or £5/Early Birds.

who specialize in non-medical in-home care for elderly people,

Stephen added: “This is a Bank Holiday weekend - so you can really let your hair down!”

Visit www.memoryfest.co.uk. Donations can also be made at https://www.justgiv ing.com/fundraising/Memo ryFest-17.

Stephen and Cathy also organised a Memory Fest at Oban lat year, which took the form of a glam rock themed fancy dress extravaganza.

The successful event riased more than £1,300 for research into Alzheimer’s disease.