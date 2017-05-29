Over 30 events at this year’s Milngavie Week

There’s just over a week to go now before the start of Milngavie Week.

Last year there were around 20 events and this year there will be well over 30.

Local organisations have rallied round to put on a very wide range of activities, with something for everyone.

The week starts with the Bearsden and Milngavie Highland Games on Saturday, June 10 at West of Scotland FC in Milngavie when there are all the traditional things you would expect such as caber tossing, the haggis hurling world championship, bagpipes, Scottish dancing, wrestling and tug of war.

This promises to be a great day out for all the family. Entry is free but a donation to local charity Funding Neuro would be appreciated.

And throughout the week there are sports, walks, music, speakers, competitions, exhibitions, cat and dog shows treasure hunts – you name it, the Milngavie Week has it.

There are several things for children to get involved in:

Stop Motion Film Competition – there will be a showing of the winner’s animated film and of one of Ray Harryhausen’s most beloved films “Sinbad and the Eye of the Tiger” at Douglas Academy on Wednesday, June 14.

Kid’s garden – learn how to be a gardener, outside the Fraser Centre on Thursday, June 15, with free seeds and greenhouses.

Debating Competition – finals in Douglas Academy – date to be confirmed.

Craft Drop-In – learn some of the basic skills of knitting, toy-making, baby and dolls clothes, embroidery, silk-painting, badge-making, weaving, etc in Fraser Centre throughout the afternoon of Thursday, June 15.

Children’s Cat Show – bring your cat (in a carrier) and see if you can win a trophy for best kitten, best adult, best senior, rescue – Town Hall at 6pm on Friday, June 16.

Dog Show – bring your family pet and see if he/she can impress the judges as much as it impresses you – Town Hall Friday, June 16 at 6pm.

Children’s Beeline Trail – follow the trail with your worksheet from the station through the precinct to Gavin’s Mill and pick up your prize on Saturday, June 17 from 1pm – 3pm.

Free Kids’ Events – sample these special free fun activities – Gymboree play and learn at 12pm for Under 5s; Jo Jingles music and movement at 1pm for Under 5s; Make finger puppets at 2pm for ages seven plus in the Fraser Centre on Saturday, June 17.

Primary Six Art Exhibition – all week the work of every primary six pupil in Milngavie will be displayed in shop windows throughout the precinct and finally there will be a family fun day in Lennox Park on Sunday, June 18.

For more details of these and many other events, pick up you FREE copy of the full Programme of Events in local shops and other retail outlets.