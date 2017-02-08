Over £5k worth of tools stolen

Over £5,000 worth of tools was stolen from Drymen Road, Bearsden, near Canniesburn roundabout between Friday, February 3 and Monday, February 6.

The victim of this theft posted a message on social media to warn other people to be vigilant.

He said: “We should all be alert in the community that some low life people are prowling the area at night looking for opportunities to break-in and steal whatever they can get their hands on.”

Police enquiries are continuing into this at present.

Constable Charlene Miller from Kirkintilloch Police Office, said: “We’d like to remind people to make sure their property is always secure and to keep any valuable items out of sight.”