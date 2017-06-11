Overnight closure on M8 stretches starts on Wednesday night

Essential resurfacing work aimed at fixing potholes starts on Wednesday night on the M8 Eastbound Junction 15 to 14.

Work will take place each night until the early morning of Tuesday, June 20.

Darren Mitchell, Scotland TranServ’s project manager on the scheme said: “The M8 is one of Scotland’s busiest motorways and that’s why it is important that we deliver this essential programme of tangible, long-term benefits. “

Working overnight will allow us to deliver this project with minimal disruption. We always have the safety of our workers and motorists foremost in mind.

“Only once the motorway is sufficiently quiet will we install traffic management to begin our programme of overnight resurfacing work.

“Diversions will be lifted, and the road returned to normal operation by 6am each morning.”

The M8 Westbound won’t be affected.

Closures are as follows -

Wednesday and Thursday (8pm to 6am) -

Total closure of Junction 15 Castle St & Stirling Rd onslips with M8 Eastbound mainline traffic running in Lane 5 past the works. The following slips will also close:

- Charing Cross Eastbound onslip

- Great Western Road Eastbound onslip

- Junction 16 Eastbound onslip

- Junction 14 Eastbound offslip

- Junction 15 Eastbound offslip

Friday to Monday (June 19)

Total closure of the M8 at Junction 15 Eastbound offslip with traffic returning onto the M8 via Junction 15 Castle St Eastbound onslip into Lane 1. Slips to close will be:

- Charing Cross Eastbound onslip

- Great Western Rd Eastbound onslip

- Jct 16 Eastbound onslip

- Jct 15 Eastbound offslip

”