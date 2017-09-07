Packed programme for the the return of Octoberfest

Milton of Campsie Village Hall Trust’s Octoberfest event, supported by East Dunbartonshire Arts Council and the local community council, returns next month from October 6-8.

The exciting programme includes real ale tastings courtesy of the Co-op, Fair Trade refreshments and a weekend-long art exhibition wih free opening reception on the Friday at 5.30 followed by a performance from the Arcara recorder band.

Saturday sees cover band Factor Forte take to the stage, followed by afternoon jazz on the Sunday.

Events are mostly free but donations are welcome. For more details go to www.mocartclub.org.uk or call 01360 311944.