Pair of real bright sparks have all the right connections

Two budding engineers have defended their title of West of Scotland K’Nex champions.

Maya Duguid and Jessica Reid, both p6 pupils at Auchinloch Primary School, won through two preliminary rounds to get to the finals of the compatition - held at the University of Glasgow as part of the Glasgow Science Festival.

They successfully retained the trophy at the contest, organised by the Glasgow Science Centre, which gives pupils a chance to demonstrate their creative design skills by solving engineering challenges using the construction toy.

This year over 10,000 pupils entered.