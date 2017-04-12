Parking appeal success is ‘just the ticket’

A resident who successfully appealed a town centre parking ticket is worried that others may have also been wrongly charged.

Jason Cranwell (36) from Bearsden, received a parking ticket from East Dunbartonshire Council for parking at Kirk Road, Bearsden, for ten minutes longer than the one hour limit.

He had been out for lunch on Valentine’s Day with his wife and their four-year-old daughter.

The penalty was £60 but this would be reduced to £30 if he paid within 14 days.

But there was no sign at the bay he’d parked in (to the left of Timpson) so he appealed.

The council cancelled his ticket and acknowledged in their letter to him that ‘there was no informative plate located at this bay’.

Jason said: “It got me wondering just how many other people have been wrongly issued with tickets for parking here over the years?

“The community wardens are very zealous here. Half of the cars on Kirk Road had been given a ticket when I returned to my car.

“How many people will pay the ticket without challenging it? Surely the council owes them a refund?”

Thomas Glen, EDC depute chief executive - place, neighbourhood & corporate assets, said: “Anyone who believes that they have been incorrectly issued with a parking ticket should appeal in writing quoting the Penalty Charge Notice (PCN) number which is shown at the top of the PCN and begins with ‘ED’.

“Appeals should be sent to East Dunbartonshire Parking, PO Box 27116, Glasgow, G1 1ZE.”

Residents have also been complaining about the fact that there is only one ticket machine at the Roman Road car park in Bearsden.

The other machine was damaged and the council is now in the process of purchasing a new one which they hope to install within the next four weeks.

Thomas Glen added: “We appreciate this is a very busy car park and we apologise for any inconvenience that this issue has caused.”