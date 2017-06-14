Payouts for women within weeks, say council

Female employees at East Dunbartonshire Council are still waiting for their equal pay settlements — 12 YEARS after their initial complaint.

Fourteen months ago, the then council leader Rhondda Geekie promised the council workers, who won the right to backdated pay, would get their money within the year.

But one family member told the Herald: “A lot of women are still waiting. It’s a disgrace.

“The council said it would be settled by now. These women have been forgotten again.”

The workers believed to be mainly cleaners, caterers and home carers. challenged their salary terms when it was revealed men doing similar jobs were paid more.

On Monday, Ann Davie, Depute Chief Executive - Education, People & Business, said she “hoped” the women still to receive their money within weeks.

She added: “There has been positive progress and we hope the outstanding equal pay claims can be settled in the coming weeks.

“A number of claims have already been settled and payment made to those claimants.”