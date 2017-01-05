Pet owner in plea for help after beloved dogs vanish in Bishopbriggs

A pet owner is appealing for help after her two pet dogs went missing in the Woodhill area of Bishopbriggs this morning.

Kim Claire McKenzie has posted on the Lost Dogs Glasgow Facebook site: “Please everyone share this post. My dogs have escaped and are running around Woodhill area of Bishopbriggs.

“Please everyone keep a lookout. My number is on their collars. They are not aggressive. Please help.”

One of the dogs called Cruize is black and white and the other, called Indi, is grey and white.

Kim can be contacted on 07885 551633.