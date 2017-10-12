Plain sailing for rafters messing about by the river

Youngsters headed to the Glazert Water, in Lennoxtown, recently to take part in the Great Tattie Race.

Mugdock Park Ranger Stuart MacFarlance showed the kids how to make a raft before they added a potato passenger and raced their homemade vessels down the Glazert Water.

Slightly mixed weather didn’t dampen the boat-builders’ enthusiasm and the event was hailed a great success by organisers.

Our photographer caught all the fun on camera.