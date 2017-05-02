Planning permission for retirement homes in Milngavie

Plans for new high-quality retirement and affordable housing for older people in Milngavie have been approved by East Dunbartonshire Council, subject to planning conditions.

Retirement developer McCarthy & Stone will develop the land located to the west of the fire station on Craigdhu Road into a specialised retirement development designed exclusively for people over 60. It will include 49 retirement living apartments with a mix of one and two bedrooms, with access to a shared homeowners lounge, house manager, 24 hour emergency call system and landscaped gardens.

A smaller block of 12 affordable housing apartments will be built on the same site by Sanctuary Housing. These will also be age restricted apartments.

Over 80 people attended a public consultation in September last year and responses showed 55 per cent of those leaving feedback supported the proposal, while 66 per cent agreed more retirement homes were needed in the area.

As a result of consultation, McCarthy & Stone selected the materials used in the design to reflect the building’s surroundings. It has also increased parking provision from 49 spaces to 51.

Russ Stewart, development director of McCarthy & Stone in Scotland, said: “I am pleased to announce that we have received conditional planning approval for this development. The feedback from the consultation process was extremely useful and we have worked with members of the community to develop plans that reflect their wishes.

“We look forward to starting construction in the near future.”

McCarthy & Stone says that retirement living developments are proven to have a number of wider community benefits as residents use local shops and services and tend to downsize from under-occupied large family homes releasing them for sale on the market.