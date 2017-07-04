Plans for Lenzie revamp go on display

Revised proposals for changes to the forecourt and public space to the north of Lenzie rail station will be showcased this month.

The proposals, developed after extensive local engagement, have been updated following feedback gathered from a public event and online consultation in March 2017.

The designs will be on public display at Lenzie Old Parish Church on Garngaber Avenue on the July 13, between 3pm and 7pm. Members of the project team will be on hand to discuss the ideas and you can leave feedback. Refreshments will also be available.

Revised plans will also be available for the public to view in full on the project website from July 6 at https://lenzieproposals.commonplace.is/

The new, adapted designs still prioritise short trips on foot or by bike by local residents whilst improving the quality of Lenzie’s public space. However they also address concerns raised about traffic movements being affected by changes to the junction of Kirkintilloch Road and Garngaber Avenue.

The proposals also include;

n The redesign of the station forecourt to improve accessibility and encourage more people to travel to and from the station by foot, bike or by using public transport.

n Improvements to the public space and road in front of the shops and businesses on Kirkintilloch Road. This is to improve accessibility and make it feel safer and a more attractive place to spend time in or travel through.

Paul Ruffles, Project Coordinator, Sustrans Scotland, said: “We’ve used the extensive feedback gathered in March 2017 to alter the design proposals. The adapted plans will still improve access to the station and shops for people travelling on foot and by cycle, but also account for local concerns over managing traffic movements.

“We’d encourage anyone with an interest in the village to take the time to view the proposals online or attend the event on the 13th of July.”

Councillor Jim Gibbons, Convener of Place, Neighbourhood and Corporate Assets, said: “I am pleased that so many people and organisations have engaged with the project so far and that their feedback has been taken on board.

“It’s important that proposals of this kind work for local residents, traders, commuters and visitors - while encouraging access to active and sustainable travel.

“I hope as many people as possible take the opportunity to look over the amended proposals.” After the 13th of July the design proposals will be handed over to East Dunbartonshire Council for conversion into technical drawings as a preface to construction taking place possibly in 2018.

Engagement with business, special interest groups and local people will continue with update events being planned by East Dunbartonshire Council and Sustrans Scotland.

To keep up to date with the project please visit www.sustrans.org.uk/Lenzie or https://lenzieproposals.commonplace.is/.