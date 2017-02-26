Playground boost for Lenzie Meadow Primary

A school playground in Lenzie is really growing places, thanks to a property firm’s community fund.

Lenzie Meadow Primary School has received funding from the Ross and Liddell community bursary scheme.

The school – which replaces Lenzie Moss and Lenzie Primary – opened just last year, and its playground is still a work in progress.

The cash will be used to revamp and renovate the outdoor space by adding outdoor games and equipment to make it a more exciting environment.

Gregor Bremner, head teacher at Lenzie Meadow, said: “We are extremely grateful for the funding from Ross & Liddell, as it will enable us to develop our playground and to include exciting outdoor activities in our curriculum.

“Our new school is just fantastic but we really need outdoor games for the children to use at breaks and at lunchtime.

“It’s so important that children and young people get the chance to have some outdoor play throughout the school day as it helps to keep the mind and body active.”

Now in its sixth year, the Community Bursary Scheme was launched to provide support to organisations all over Scotland that make a vital difference in their community.

Lenzie Meadow Primary School is one of 33 groups to receive funding in this bursary year.

Irene Devenny, managing director of Ross and Liddell, said: “It’s so important that local schools like Lenzie Meadow have access to funding to ensure that children get the chance to enjoy time out of the classroom which is conducive to socialising and making friendships with other children.”