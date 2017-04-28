Plea for help to find Kirkintilloch family’s beloved pet parrot

Can you help a Kirkintilloch family find their beloved feathered friend who has taken flight?

The last sighting of this cute Congo African grey parrot was behind Kirkintilloch High School today (Friday, April 28).

Its owner Tracy posted on the parrotalert.com website: “Lost in Hillhead, Kirkintilloch, my beloved Congo African grey. Last sighting behind Kirkintilloch high school.

“She’s not well, she was just home from the vet when this happened. Please, please if you see her let me know I’ve two heartbroken kids too.”

If you spot her, call Tracy on 0141 552 4532 or 07936621284.