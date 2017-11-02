Plea to help find missing man

Police are appealing for help from the public to trace a 38-year-old man who vanished earlier this week.

Paul O’Hanlon (38) from Curling Crescent, Kings Park, Glasgow, was last seen in the Montford Public House, Curtis Avenue in Kings Park, around 10.30pm on Tuesday.

Paul is described as white, 6ft in height, of a heavy build, short black hair, is clean shaven and has a scar on his right eyebrow and a shamrock tattoo on his left thigh. When last seen he was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, a green polo shirt with a white Ralf Lauren logo and green and white trainers.

Sergeant Emma Gardner, Cathcart Police Station, said:

“Paul is a season ticket holder at Celtic Park and was due to meet his brother at the game against Bayern Munich at the ground last night however, he didn’t turn up, but instead, for whatever reason, decided to watch the match in a local pub in Curtis Avenue.

“He was in the bar until around 10.30pm hours, when he left without saying cheerio to the man he had watched the game with. He has not returned home since then and has not been seen since.

“We know that Paul was dropped off by his girlfriend at a bus stop on Croftfoot Road on Monday 30 October around 1445 hours where he was to get a bus home, however, it doesn’t appear that he went home between then and being seen in the bar on the Tuesday night.

“He has never been missing before and for him to be away without telling anyone is unusual, hence the concern for his well-being.

“Officers are checking CCTV and speaking to family, friends and neighbours in an effort to trace him and would appeal to Paul to get in touch either with his family or police to let everyone know he is ok.

“If anyone knows where he is or who may have any information that will assist officers with their enquiries, then please call officers at Cathcart Police Station on 101 quoting reference number 3974 31/10/2017.”