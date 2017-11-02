Plea to help trace relatives of dead woman

Officers are appealing for assistance in tracing the relatives of a 76-year-old woman who was found dead.

Margaret Ward passed away within her home in Armadale Path, Dennistoun on Monday 30 October 2017. There were no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

Despite enquiries, officers have been unable to trace any relatives of Margaret.

Anyone with any information regarding Margaret’s relatives should contact the Administration Department at London Road Police Office through 101 between 7am and 4pm from Monday to Friday.