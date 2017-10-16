Plea to trace relatives of young Springburn man who died suddenly

Police are appealing for help to trace the relatives of a young Springburn man who died after collapsing at home.

Martin McGrath (37) was taken to hospital and passed away on Thursday, October 12.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

Anyone who has knowledge of Mr McGrath’s relatives is asked to contact the Administration department at London Road Police Office on 0141-532-4644 between 7am-4pm Monday to Friday.