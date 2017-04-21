PM’s election U-turn ‘smacks of hypocrisy’ says SNP contender

Prime Minister Theresa May’s decision to call a snap election is based purely on party politics – and her belief that she can ‘wipe the floor’ with Labour in England.

That is the claim from Stuart McDonald, SNP MP for Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East as he sets out his stall for his bid to win re-election on June 8.

Mr McDonald, announcing his intention to seek nomination, said: “Theresa May’s extraordinary U-turn smacks of hypocrisy after she has repeatedly ruled out an election until 2020.

“There is no doubt her that decision is based purely on party politics and her belief that she will be able to wipe the floor with the Labour party in England, setting us up for long term right wing Tory party rule for years and years to come.

“We all know that a Tory Government means more austerity cuts, rising poverty and a hard Brexit that will cost jobs.”

He added: “So now, more than ever, it is important we have strong representation for Scotland’s communities at Westminster, opposing this right-wing agenda and doing everything we can to protect Scotland’s public services and economy. Only the SNP can provide this.

“It has been a tremendous privilege and an honour to serve the people of Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East over the last two years as the local MP.

“But there is still much more to do, so I will seek the nomination and I look forward asking the people of my home constituency to give me their backing once again in June.”