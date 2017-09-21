Poignant verse from village poet

Lennoxtown bard Tam Craven is preparing to publish his 36th book of poetry, dedicated to his mum and grandmother.

‘The Two Annies’ features a mix of old and new verse, including some of his late mother’s favourites.

Part of the inspiration for the book came from a mysterious incident in 2007 when Tam was doing a book signing at Loch Lomond Shores. He was pproached by a psychic who told him that a lady called Annie was watching over him, along with a man wearing a busby hat and a uniform. Tam later found out that his grandmother’s name was Annie and that her brother, John McGavigan, wore a uniform for his government work - and was also a poet.

Tam will be signing copies of the book at Candleriggs Market on Saturday, September 30, and Sunday, October 1.