Police cordon off street in Bishopbriggs after man’s body is found

Police have launched an investigation after a man’s body was found in a flat in Bishopbriggs.

Officers were called to Clelland Avenue in the Auchinairn area around 8.30am after reports that a man had been found dead at the property.

Police told the Herald the death is being treated at the moment as unexplained and that inquiries are at an early stage.

The access stairs to the flat have been cordoned off as the investigation continues.

The street has been closed between its junctions with Auchinairn Road and Myrtle Square.