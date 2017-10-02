Police hunt joyriders who crash stolen car at Kirkintilloch

Police are hunting for joyriders who crashed a stolen car at Kirkintilloch last night (Sunday, October 1).

The thieves legged it after the driver of the stolen vehicle lost control at Initiative Road’s junction with Woodilee Road around 9.40pm.

The police helicopter was seen scouring the area and officers were seen out with torches trying to track down the car’s occupants.

A police spokesperson said this morning the car had been recovered and their inquiries were continuing.