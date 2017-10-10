Police investigate man’s murder in Barmulloch

A murder inquiry has been launched following the death of 28-year-old Mario Tony Capuano from Glasgow.

The police received a report that a man had been injured in Quarrywood Road, Barmulloch at around 2.15pm on Sunday, October 8.

Emergency services attended, however Mr Capuano was pronounced dead at the scene. Enquiries carried out so far have revealed that he was stabbed when he answered the door.

Specialist search officers have been examining the area, including Robroyston Park, for any forensic opportunities and officers continue to carry out door-to-door enquiries.

Officers are also in the process of gathering any available CCTV footage for any additional information which could assist in the investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Allan Burton said: “We are trying to establish the exact circumstances of what has happened.

“We will be reviewing CCTV footage for any relevant information and forensics officers are still examining the scene.

“This incident occurred in the middle of the afternoon and I’m sure people living in that community will be shocked at what has happened, but I’m asking them to contact us with any information they may have, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please do pass it on to police.”

Additional officers will be patrolling the area to reassure the local community and anyone with any concerns can speak to these officers.

Anyone with information is asked to call officers at Baird Street Police Station on 101, quoting incident number 2357 of 8 October 2017. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you want to remain anonymous.