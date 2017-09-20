Police investigate station assault

Police are continuing enquiries after a man was assaulted in Glasgow City centre on Sunday, September 17.

At around 8.30pm the 20- year-old man accidently walked in front of a black luxury style saloon type car near to the side entrance of Central Station in Gordon Street causing the driver of the car to brake suddenly.

The 20-year-old man then chapped the window of the car which resulted in the driver getting out of the car and kicking the man in the ankle. The driver then drove away.

The 20-year-old man was initially helped by officers from British Transport Police however he declined to attend hospital.

He went to Glasgow Royal Infirmary the following day where he was treated for a broken ankle.

The driver of the car is described as black, in his early 20’s with short hair at the back and sides and in a quiff at the front. He was wearing dark clothing.

Constable Derek Cameron at Stewart Street Police Office is appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident to contact him via telephone number 101 quoting incident number 1595 of 17 September. Alternatively calls can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.