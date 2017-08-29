Police investigate train station attack

Detectives from British Transport Police are appealing for information after a man was pushed onto the tracks and assaulted at a train station on Sunday evening (August 27).

The man was pushed onto the tracks between a train and the platform at Anniesland Train Station at around 6.15pm by a group of two men and one woman, who were alleged to have been racially abusing him.

After getting back onto the platform, the man was further assaulted by a separate man, again who is alleged to have racially abused him.

A man has been arrested in connection with the second assault and was due to appear in court this week.

Officers are following several lines of enquiry into the incident and are appealing to the public to assist them with the investigation.

DS Dougie Gallacher said: “Remarkably the victim is relatively uninjured as a result of being pushed on the tracks and the following assault on the platform, however this could have easily been a lot more serious.

“We believe the man was assaulted on two separate occasions, the first being when he was pushed onto the tracks and the second when he was back on the platform.

“The train that was at the station at the time was the 4.40pm service from Edinburgh to Helensburgh and we’re appealing to passengers on the train and station who may have witnessed what happened to get in touch with us.

“We also have descriptions of three of the people involved which we are issuing in a bid to identify them. If you have any information please contact us by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting 436 of 27/08/2017.”

One of the men is described as white, of a medium build with shaved hair, wearing an orange long sleeved top, black body warmer, dark coloured knee length shorts and white trainers.

The second man is described as white, of a medium to large build, shaved hair wearing a black long sleeved jumper, jeans and brown shoes.

The woman is described as white, of a medium build with brown hair in a ponytail. She is described as wearing a light coloured jacket, pink top, light coloured jeans, trainers and a black bag.