Police investigating assault and robbery release CCTV images

Police investigating an assault and robbery have releasing images of a man that officers believe may be able to assist them with their enquiries.

The crime occurred at about 2am on Monday, April 10, on Argyl Street and Cadogan Street in Glasgow City Centre.

A 49 year-old man was robbed and seriously assaulted and sustained significant injuries requiring ongoing hospital treatment.

Police officers are keen to speak to the man shown in the images as they believe that he may be able to assist with their enquiries.

He is described as being White European in appearance and in his mid to late 20s.

Enquiries so far indicate that the male is English, from the Northern part on the country and is staying at a city hotel in Glasgow for work purposes.

Detective Constable Kieran Guy, Greater Glasgow CID, who is dealing with this enquiry said,: “A violent robbery like this within Glasgow City Centre cannot be tolerated. Anyone with information is asked to contact Greater Glasgow Police on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be passed anonymously.”