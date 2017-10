A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Barmulloch at the weekend.

Mario Tony Capuano (28) was fatally injured after allegedly being stabbed when he answered his door in Quarrywood Road at 2.15pm on Sunday, October 8.

A 28 year-old man has been arrested and is presently detained in police custody.

A full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.