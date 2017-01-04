Police move to reassure local community after fire death

Police have taken steps to reassure local people after a horrific New Year’s day fire which was started deliberately and resulted in the death of a young man.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Livingstone said officers believe the blaze in Achray Place which claimed the life of 23-year-old Cameron Logan and is being treated as murder, was “an isolated incident.”

Officers said today they have stepped up patrols in Milngavie and the surrounding area.

Detective Livingstone added: “Local people will undoubtedly be shocked and concerned about such a horrendous crime being committed in their own community.

“I would like to reassure them that we believe this to be an isolated incident and our officers are doing absolutely everything they can to find the person responsible as quickly as possible.

“There will be additional patrols as well as a mobile police caravan in the area for the foreseeable future and if anyone has any concerns our officers will be more than happy to speak to you.”

Detectives are continuing to conduct extensive enquiries following the Cameron’s murder and the attempted murder of three other people.

Emergency services were called out around 7.25am hours on New Year’s morning, Cameron’s body was discovered within the house, whilst his 24- year-old girlfriend was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

Detective Livingstone who is part of the Major Investigation Teams based at Govan Police Office said: “Specialist officers have been drafted in to assist with the investigation into this horrific and spiteful attack which has left a young man dead and a young woman fighting for her life in hospital.

“A joint investigation with the fire service to establish the exact cause of the blaze is continuing, however I can confirm that it was a deliberate act and that there is no information to suggest the wrong house was targeted. At this time it is unclear who the intended victim or victims were and we must keep an open mind and investigate all possibilities.

“It is absolutely critical that we speak to anyone who was in the area, particularly between 6.30 and 8am hours on New Year’s morning. You may have been out walking your dog, making your way to work or coming home from a Hogmanay celebration – if you were in the area then please come forward and speak to us. Whether or not you saw anything suspicious, if you saw anything at all or anyone in the area then give us that information and we will decide if it’s relevant to our investigation.

“In particular I would like to trace the occupants of a dark coloured car, which was parked in a lay-by on Craigton Road near to Clober Golf Club around the time the incident occurred. The car had its engine running and the passenger door was open. If this is your car, or if you have any information about who the car belongs to, then please get in touch.

“Officers are continuing to examine CCTV footage as well as speaking to local residents to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident. A number of searches are also being carried out in the area.

“Whoever is responsible for this despicable crime does not deserve to be protected. Somebody must know, or at least suspect something. I would ask you to please come forward with any information you may have and help us provide answers to two families who have been left absolutely devastated by what happened.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team based at Govan Police Office on the 101 number. Alternatively you can contact CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.