Police need help to find missing Kirky man

Police are trying to trace a man who has been missing from Kirkintilloch since October 26, when he was dropped off at his Waterside home.

James O’Connor (39), known as Jock was reported missing by a concerned friend on Friday, November 3, and still has not been found.

Police say they are increasingly concerned for Jock, as he has not been in touch with his family or friends and - unusually - has left without taking his dog with him.

James is around 5ft 6 ins, slim to medium build with dark hair worn in a pony-tail, and normally wears a black waterproof jacket, black jogging trousers, hiking boots and a green skip cap.

James is known to frequent Kirkintilloch and Glasgow’s Maryhill and knows several people in Kirky’s Eastside area.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is urged to contact Kirkintilloch Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 1981 of November 3, 2017.