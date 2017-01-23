Police plea after bogus workmen strike in Bishopbriggs

Police are appealing for information to help them trace bogus workmen operating in Bishopbriggs.

The tricksters carried out unnecessary repairs at a house in The Leys, Bishopbriggs on Monday, January 16 between 12pm and 2pm.

Constable Siobhan McCandlish from Kirkintilloch Police Office said: “The men could have gone to other streets nearby so we’d be keen to hear from anyone who may have additional information about them to help with our enquiries.”

The first man is described as slim, aged 40 to 46, the second man is described as stocky and aged 40 to 45 and the third man is described as 60 to 62-years-old and wearing a Tammy hat. They were driving a silver van.

If you have any information please call the police non-emergency number on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you’d like to remain anonymous.