Police plea after man found dead

Police are appealing for help from the public to trace the relatives of a 62 year-old man who was found dead in Glasgow.

Peter Myers was found dead within his home at Drygate on Tuesday February 21.

He previously resided in Kilbirnie and possibly Clydebank before moving to Glasgow.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

It is believed that Mr Myers had two adult children, possibly by the names of Gillian and Alan.

Anyone who has knowledge of Mr Myers relatives is asked to contact the Administration Department at London Road Police Station via 101.