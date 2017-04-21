Police plea after young biker dies in Balmore Road crash

A young motorcyclist has died following a road crash at Lambhill yesterday (Thursday, April 20).

The 21 year-old man was seriously injured when his Honda CB600 motorbike was involved in a collision with a Renault Clio and a Metrocab on Balmore Road near to its junction with Skirsa Street, Glasgow, around 5.20pm.

The injured man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he later died.

The drivers of the Renault Clio and the Metrocab were uninjured.

A full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Constable Adnan Alam of the Divisional Road Policing Unit at Helen Street said: “I am keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash, or may have seen the motorcyclist driving in the area before the crash took place.

“Anyone with information should contact officers at the Road Policing Complex at Helen Street, Glasgow through 101.”