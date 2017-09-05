Police probe after passenger subjected to racial abuse on train bound for Milngavie

Transport police have launched an investigation after a passenger on board a train bound for Milngavie was subjected to racial abuse.

Officers said two men ran through the train shouting racial remarks towards an Asian man.

The incident happened around 10.40pm on Sunday, July 30 on the 9.53pm ScotRail service from Motherwell to Milngavie.

A passenger on board the service alerted police by text.

A transport officer spokesperson said: “Everyone has the right to travel on the rail network without fear or intimidation and nobody should be subjected to this kind of behaviour”.

Anyone with any information should contact British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 citing reference 325 of 04/09/17.