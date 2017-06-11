Police report 13 arrests from Saturday’s Hampden clash

Police made 13 arrests in and around Hampden Stadium yesterday, most for minor public order offences.

But there were also some isolated incidents in the city centre - still under investigation - which police say were brought rapidly under control.

Numerous social media and some online news coverage report a large number of police and police vehicles in and around George Square.

Meanwhile a man was injured and three others assaulted in a disturbance in St Vincent Street at around 9pm - it isn’t known whether this was linked to the aftermath of the game.

Police, commenting on “the incredible atmosphere” at the Scotland v England World Cup qualifier, say the great majority of fans behaved in a respectful and responsible manner.

Meanwhile multi-agency planning for yesterday’s game - including armed officers in line with anti-terrorism measures - is said to have been extremely effective.

Officers were coping both with thousands of fans descending on the city and with the task of supervising a typically busy Saturday night’s pubs and clubs scene.