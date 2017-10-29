Police seek witnesses to city centre crash in which woman, 47, died

Police are appealing for information about a road crash in Glasgow city centre yesterday evening in which a woman died.

Ailsa Gosman (47) from Jamieson Avenue, Larbert, died at the scene after she was struck by a single decker First Bus on Montrose Street at its junction with George Street. Glasgow, at around 6,20pm.

Her relatives are aware.

Inspector Nicola Taylor, Divisional Roads Policing Unit, Glasgow, said a number of people assisted at the scene and provided officers with statements, but police are still keen to hear from others who were there.

She said that would include people in the street or perhaps in the Premier Inn – the crash took place right outside there - who either saw it happen or have any details that could help the enquiry.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Divisional Roads Policing Unit in Govan, Glasgow, via 101 quoting reference number 3417/28/10/17 when calling.

The 48-year-old male driver of the bus was not injured, and there were no passengers on board.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.