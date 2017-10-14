Police seize heroin worth £364,000 in Calton raid

Police seized hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of drugs following a raid in Glasgow on Thursday.
Officers acting under warrant searched a flat in Tobago Street, Calton, and are said to have seized around seven kilos of what’s believed to be heroin with a street value of £364,000.
Two men, aged 34 and 38, have been arrested in connection with the seizure, and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
Detective Inspector Fergus Hutcheson said: “This recovery will no doubt cause considerable disruption to the network of those involved in this type of criminal activity.
“Ridding our communities of drugs remains a high priority for us and we will continue to target those involved.”
Two men were expected to appear in court on Friday in connection with alleged drug offences.
