Police recovered around £5,800-worth of suspected class A drugs after stopping a car in Kirkintilloch last week.

Officers swooped on the vehicle at midnight on Wednesday, May 3, on Eastside, and arrested a 43-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman who were held in custody.

On the same evening, also on Eastside, a 28-year-old man was arrested at Eastside for allegedly drug driving, driving without a license or insurance, and giving false details to police.