Politicians join forces to hold jobs fair at Hillhead Community Centre

Need a job? Two local politicians have joined forces to host an Employment Fair on Monday, February 20 at Hillhead Community Centre.

Rona Mackay MSP for Strathkelvin and Bearsden and Stuart McDonald MP for Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East are staging the event in partnership with New College Lanarkshire.

An exhibition will take place from 10.30am until 12.30pm with employers from a range of sectors on hand to discuss employment opportunities, apprenticeships, training and education.

Free employability workshops will then be held from 11am-1pm by New College Lanarkshire and Skills Development Scotland.

Free refreshments will be provided to exhibitors and visitors by Cumbernauld based company the Food and Drink Hub for Scotland.

The event is open to all but will be particularly helpful for those who are looking for employment opportunities, advice and information.

Commenting Mr McDonald said: “I am delighted to be working in partnership with Rona Mackay MSP and New College Lanarkshire to deliver this event, the first of its kind in Kirkintiilloch.

“We have secured a fantastic range of employers and organisations to attend the event including local and national employers, colleges and apprenticeship providers.

“These organisations will help showcase the fantastic opportunities that are available in the local area and I hope the Employment Fayre will help create new openings for local people.”

Ms Mackay added: “I am looking forward to hosting the employment fayre with Stuart McDonald MP, especially for the chance to speak with local employers and job hunting constituents.

“As well as the employers’ exhibition we will be offering visitors the chance to develop employability skills through a series of free workshops organised by New College Lanarkshire and Skills Development Scotland.

“I encourage everyone in the area who is looking for new opportunities or to develop their existing skills to attend the employment fair.”