Council leader reported to police over involvement with North Lanarkshire Leisure ‘subsidiaries’

North Lanarkshire Council leader Jim Logue has been reported to the police over allegations of corruption.

It is understood the complaint relates to Councillor Logue’s involvement in two private companies, ESCA UK Ltd and No Limits Leisure Ltd, which he did not declare on his register of interests.

Mr Logue claimed he didn’t have to declare he was a director of the companies as they were ‘subsidiaries’ of North Lanarkshire Leisure

Last month the Times & Speaker reported that the council’s head of audit inspection Ken Adamson questioned why No Limits Leisure and ESCA were formed and raised concerns about overseas trips by Councillor Logue in a report to councillors.

Councillor Logue said at the time No Limits Leisure was set up in a bid to boost income by providing services to other councils, while ECSA existed to pursue grants when North Lanarkshire was European City of Sport.

Mr Adamson stated the North Lanarkshire Leisure board had not approved the companies being formed, neither of which are still in existence.

Councillor Logue denied any accusations of wrongdoing.

He said: “I understand that the police, having received a complaint – no matter how spurious – require to look into it.

“Police Scotland have not been in contact with me but I welcome the opportunity to discuss the matter with them at their convenience.

“My focus remains on delivering quality services to the people of North Lanarkshire at the helm of a forward-thinking council.”

A Police Scotland spokesman added: “We can confirm that Police Scotland have received a complaint of alleged corruption of an individual at North Lanarkshire Council and enquiries are ongoing to establish any criminality.”

North Lanarkshire Council refused to comment.