Provost thanks Armed Forces for their service

North Lanarkshire provost Jean Jones led a ceremony at Motherwell Civic Centre this week to mark Armed Forces Day 2017.

Armed Forces Day, which takes place tomorrow (Saturday), aims to increase public support and awareness about the contribution made on behalf of the nation by the Armed Forces.

Provost Jones said: “We host this ceremony to show the respect and appreciation for our Armed Forces on behalf of the people of North Lanarkshire.

“Fly a flag for our armed forces’ day began in 2009 and gives local communities the chance to pay tribute to forces personnel - both past and present - who have served around the world.

“I would like to extend my thanks to our local veterans associations and current serving officers who came along today to support this occasion.

“The veterans associations do a fantastic in supporting events like today and I would like extend my thanks for all their efforts.”