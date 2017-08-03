SNP calls for council leader to step aside while police investigate

The opposition SNP Group has called for the leader of North Lanarkshire Council to step aside while he is under a police investigation.

Police confirmed they are looking into a complaint against Councillor Jim Logue which follows criticism that he held undisclosed directorships of companies set up by North Lanarkshire Leisure while he was chairman.

In an audit report to councillors the council’s head of audit inspection Ken Adamson questioned why No Limits Leisure Ltd and ESCA UK Ltd were formed and raised concerns about overseas trips by Councillor Logue.

No Limits Leisure was set up in a bid to boost income by providing services to other councils, while ECSA existed to pursue grants when North Lanarkshire was European City of Sport – neither are still in existence.

Council leader reported to police over North Lanarkshire Leisure ‘subsidiaries’

Councillor Logue has denied any wrongdoing, and while the SNP Group’s business manager Allan Stubbs is not suggesting any guilt he does believe there is a risk of the council being brought into disrepute.

Councillor Stubbs said: “Like everyone else in Scotland, Councillor Logue has the right to be considered innocent until proven otherwise and the SNP will be operating on that basis.

“However, given the seriousness of the allegations against him, it would be wrong for him to continue as leader of the council while the police conduct their investigations and risks bringing the whole council into disrepute.

“I am asking him to step aside as Leader while the investigation is carried out and until the police determine whether or not charges should be brought.”