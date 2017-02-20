SNP seeks assurances on safety of school buildings

The SNP group at North Lanarkshire Council is seeking assurances on the building standards of the local authority’s schools.

This follows the publication of the Cole Report on building standards in Scottish schools, produced following a wall collapsing at an Edinburgh school.

Seventeen Edinburgh school were closed temporarily as a result of the collapse, pending safety checks on building standards.

Report warns that sub-standard construction could be present in schools and other public buildings throughout Scottish local authorities.

Education spokesman Councillor Tom Johnston has written to council chief executive Paul Jukes.

He said: “I was concerned to hear a television news report that some councils refused to give copies of their school structural reports to the Cole enquiry.

“I wish to know if North Lanarkshire Council was among that number, I also want to know what actions the council proposes to take following the Cole report.

“Some schools elsewhere in Scotland had basic flaws,such as a lack of wall and header ties to hold buildings together.”

The council confirmed it had cooperated with the enquiry.

A spokesman said: “The safety of public buildings and the people who use them is our highest priority.

“As soon as the Edinburgh incident happened we immediately put in place procedures to review our entire school estate.

“We provided all information we were requested to the Cole enquiry and are currently reviewing the findings of the report.”