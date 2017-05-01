Polling day looms for council candidates

East Dunbartonshire will go to the polls this Thursday to decide which councillors will represent them for the next five years.

A total of 46 candidates will be looking for your vote to win one of 22 spots on East Dunbartonshire Council, two less than the current 24.

East Dunbartonshire Council headquarters

It follows changes imposed by the Boundaries Commission which have reduced the number of wards from eight to seven.

Six of the wards will elect three councillors while one (Bishopbriggs North & Campsie) will elect four.

The council election polling stations will open at 7am on Thursday, May 4, and close at 10pm.

On their ballot papers, voters will be asked to number their preferred candidates in order (starting with the number one).

While you can make as many choices as you wish, you do not need to select every candidate.

The candidates are as follows:

n Ward 1, Milngavie: Jim Gibbons (SNP), Jim Goodall (Lib Dem), Maureen Henry (Labour), Gordon Masterton (Green), Graeme McGinnigle (Conservative) and Kate Waddell (SNP).

n Ward 2, Bearsden North: Erin Crawley (Green), Duncan Cumming (Independent), Eunis Jassemi-Zargani (Labour), Ian Mackay (SNP), Sheila Mechan (Conservative), and Rosie O’Neil (Lib Dem).

n Ward 3, Bearsden South: Scott Ferguson (Green), Denis Johnston (SNP), Vaughan Moody (Lib Dem), Alan Oliver (Independent), Andrew Polson (Conservative) and Manjinder Shergill (Labour).

n Ward 4, Bishopbriggs North and Campsie: Christopher Cotton (Green), Paul Ferretti (SNP), Mohrag Fischer (SNP), Billy Hendry (Conservative), Gary Pews (Lib Dem), Brian Reid (Independent) and Gemma Welsh (Labour).

n Ward 5, Bishopbriggs South: Connor Boyd (Green), Alan Brown (Conservative), Ian Elrick (Labour), Gordan Low (SNP), Irene Mackay (SNP), and Alan Moir (Labour).

n Ward 6, Lenzie and Kirkintilloch South: Rod Ackland (Lib Dem), Rhondda Geekie (Labour), Gillian Renwick (SNP), Martin Robertson (SNP), Carolynn Scrimgeour (Green), Alisdair Sinclair (Independent), Sandy Taylor (Independent), and Sandra Thornton (Conservative).

n Ward 7, Kirkintilloch East & North and Twechar: John Jamieson (SNP), Alison Lothian (Conservative), Stewart Macdonald (Labour), Pamela Marshall (SNP), Susan Murray (Lib Dem), Willie Paterson (Independent), and Emma Sheppard (Green).