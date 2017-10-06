Posters tell a story about safety

Pupils at the new Bearsden joint campus have been getting creative to promote child safety around their school’s construction site.

The new £10m primary school, bringing trogether St Joseph’s and St Andrew’s primaries, is steadily taking shape on the existing St Andrew’s Primary School site.

The children received a safety presentation from main contractor Morgan Sindall, then took part in a competition to create posters highlighting how to keep safe around building sites.

Their artwork is set to be displayed on the hoardings surrounding the construction.

Depute council leader Gillian Renwick said: “The winners of this competition have created eye catching posters which will not only brighten up the building site, but will remind everyone of the dangers of playing near a construction area.

“They have clearly taken on board the safety advice they have received from the contractors.”

Lindsey McNaughtan, community benefits manager with Hub West Scotland said: “It is fantastic to see children getting involved and learning about the construction industry.

“Hub West Scotland and their supply chain are committed to working with education partners, to provide industry related learning activities and to inspire young people into a career in the construction industry”.

Morgan Sindall project manager David Boyle said: “Our team was impressed by the standard of the entries and there were a few tough decisions to be made selecting the winners from each group.”

The new school will have flexible indoor/outdoor learning areas and a multi-use games area.

Building work began in April and the new school is set to be ready in summer 2018, replacing the existing St Joseph’s and St Andrew’s primary schools.

One of the winning pupils from St Joseph’s Primary School who came along to see her handiwork made into a large poster, said, “I never win anything so when I heard that my drawing had been picked I couldn’t believe it.

“It was really exciting to come to see the new school today and I’m really happy that my poster will be going up.”

A Primary 3 pupil from St Andrew’s Primary School said: “It was really good to see my poster and I can’t wait to be able to show everyone once it’s up on the big fence.

“I liked learning all about being safe around the new building and I’m glad my picture was picked.”