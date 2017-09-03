Praise for Springburn regeneration success won by pupils

The sterling efforts of a band of talented and committed Springburn young people have been flagged up on a leading regeneration forum.

The Your Choice, Young Voice project put decision making power into the hands of 37 local young people from Springburn Academy and various youth groups.

They dreamed up new initiatives to support local young people which included sports clubs, social clubs and a popular hill walking club.

Following the shortlisting and then voting on of the projects by local people, certain projects were awarded grant funding which will bring them to life.

The initiative was made possible by “the Scottish Government Community Choices fund, the dedication of homes staff, the partnership of Space Unlimited and the creativity of the children.”

Robert Docherty, who lad the project, said: “We are excited to see the impact of the initiatives created by the young people of the North Glasgow community.”

Springburn Academy pupil Emma Porter, who took part in the project, summed up the success: “Community Choices is a great opportunity”, she said.

“It helped me develop my idea for the project, which was an intergenerational outdoor community garden.

“Whilst doing this I met Friends of Springburn Park, who invited me to join their committee, which gave me a great opportunity to set up a sub group for our project Your Space in my School Springburn Academy”.