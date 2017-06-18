Pupils are in tune with the sad tale of Davie’s Dog

Young musicians from St Roch’s Secondary School are to have a song professionally recorded and released after winning a major competition.

The Royston Road school beat off stiff competition from schools across Glasgow with their comedic ballad Davie

Trainer’s Dog.

It’s the tale of an unfortunate pet who dies after being bitten by a monster fish hiding in the Forth and Clyde Canal.

As part of the National Theatre of Scotland’s upcoming production Submarine Time Machine, pupil were tasked with creating their own musical interpretation of one of the fables from the productiom relating to the proud history of Glasgow’s canal network.

The winners were offered a day in studio polishing their work alongside a respected producer before online release.

The Submarine Time Machine project, which is supported by the ScottishPower Foundation, will also see some of St Roch’s winning lyrics displayed along the canal network, leaving a legacy for the

community to enjoy.

The winning group showcased their vocal talents and acoustic guitar skills, as well as their songwriting prowess, penning such comedic lyrics as: ‘But out came a pike and he took a big bite /

But though it tried to put up a fight / THE DOG DIED / and Davy cried.’

The group recorded their song in a professional recording studio with Paul Gallagher, who has worked with some of Scotland’s rising stars including Kid Canaveral, Ultras and Jonnie Common.

The song will be available to hear online on ScottishPower’s YouTube channel and at nationaltheatrescotland.com.

Submarine Time Machine is an interactive multimedia theatre experience telling the stories of the

canal as seen by mini submarine HMS XE9, whose final journey took it from the North Glasgow Canal Corridor to Rosyth in 1952.