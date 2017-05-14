Pupils’ art talent goes on show

Inspirational pupils played the lead role at an exhibition showcasing the wealth of creative talent in

East Dunbartonshire schools.

Class Acts 2017 was an exhibition at the Lillie Art Gallery featuring a range of drawings, prints, paintings, photography, fashion, 3D art and architectural design.

It was a chance for pupils’ work to be viewed in a professional environment and for students from different schools to see other Higher and Advanced Higher folios.

The exhibition displayed around 250 to 300 pieces of art from pupils at secondary schools including Bearsden Academy, Bishopbriggs Academy, Boclair Academy, Douglas Academy, Kirkintilloch High, Lenzie Academy and Turnbull High.

Mark Grant, general manager of East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture Trust, said: “Well done to everyone who contributed to Class Act 2017. The quality of the art and design on show was phenomenal.

“East Dunbartonshire has a wealth of talented and creative young artists, and we’re delighted

to help showcase their works.”