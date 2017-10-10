Pupils artwork with an important safety message

St Joseph’s and St Andrew’s Primary School pupils have been helping to promote child safety around the construction site of their new school in Bearsden.

The new £10m primary school in Bearsden is being delivered in partnership with hub West Scotland as part of the Council’s Primary School Improvement Programme (PSIP) on the existing St Andrew’s Primary School site.

During the construction phase, the children received a safety presentation from main contractor Morgan Sindall then took part in a competition to create posters highlighting how to keep safe around building sites. Their artwork is set to be displayed on the hoardings surrounding the construction site.

Earlier this week (Tuesday), Depute Council Leader, Gillian Renwick, Ewan MacKenzie from Hub West Scotland and David Boyle of Morgan Sindall went along to meet the competition winners.

Councillor Renwick, said: “The winners of this competition have created eye catching posters which will not only brighten up the building site, but will remind everyone of the dangers of playing near a construction area. They have clearly taken on board the safety advice they have received from the contractors.”

Lindsey McNaughtan, Community Benefits Manager with Hub West Scotland said: “It is fantastic to see children getting involved and learning about the construction industry. Hub West Scotland and their supply chain are committed to working with education partners, to provide industry related learning activities and to inspire young people into a career in the construction industry.”

Morgan Sindall Project Manager, David Boyle, added, “It’s really good to see the winning posters and I’m sure the pupils will enjoy seeing their work on display. Our team was impressed by the standard of the entries and there were a few tough decisions to be made selecting the winners from each group.”

The new school will haveflexible indoor/outdoor learning areas and a multi-use games area and is the fifth new school to be built as part of the Council’s PSIP. Building work got underway in April and the new building is set to be ready in summer 2018, replacing the existing St Joseph’s and St Andrew’s primary schools.