Pupils get on their bikes thanks to new cycle route

Three creative school pupils won a new set of wheels last week after helping design a new dedicated route for cyclists and walkers.

Primary school youngsters had been challenged by transport chiefs to come up with designs and a name for the new walking and cycling path in Bishopbriggs, which will be completely free of traffic.

The three winners have now been presented with new top-of-the-range bikes and safety helmets - courtesy of Morrison Construction, the contractor working on phase 4 of Bishopbriggs Relief Road.

The winners - chosen from nearly 600 entries - were:

n Abi Lee - P7, St Helen’s Primary (design).

n Lauren Smith - P7, Meadowburn Primary (design).

n Miriam Cody - P4, Thomas Muir Primary (name).

The winners will see their ideas turned into reality when the new route - which is separate from the road - opens later this year.

Councillor Jim Gibbons, Convener of Place, Neighbourhood and Corporate Assets, said: “Congratulations to Abi, Lauren and Miriam for their excellent work, creativity and inspirational ideas.

“The artworks by Abi and Lauren will be transformed into gateway signs which will be installed at the entrance points - featuring the name Wester Way, as suggested by Miriam.

“Well done again to all three winners and I hope they have happy times on their new bikes.”

Gavin MacLeay, Senior Agent at Morrison Construction, added: “The quality of entries received was very high and I’m sure it was a tough task to narrow down the entries.

“The two designs and the name are great and we look forward to seeing the signs erected when the route is complete. Morrison Construction was happy to provide the bikes and hopes all three winners make good use of them.”