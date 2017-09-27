Pupils invite the Justice Minister into their lesson

Pupils at Boclair Academy are taking part in an educational programme called Medics Against Violence.

It was created in 2008in response to the level of young people sustaining injuries following violent incidents.

Justice Secretary SNP MSP Michael Matheson met pupils in S3 and S6 recently to see the lessons in action.

He said: “This work fits well with our overall approach of prevention and early intervention. Everyone has the right to feel safe.”